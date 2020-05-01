OCSO seeking whereabouts of dirt bike and four-wheeler

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about an unknown suspect who broke into a property located at Northwest 144th Trail on April 22. The suspect stole several items including a 2003 Suzuki dirk bike (yellow) and 2007 Suzuki four wheeler (camo).

The 2003 Suzuki dirt bike has no serial number and is yellow in color. The break lever on the right hand side is bent.

The 2007 Suzuki four-wheeler, serial number 5SAAK477105403, is camo colored and the cover fender on the right hand side is missing.

If you have information about the vehicles, please contact Detective Cristina Torres at 863-763-3117 ext. 5108 or email ctorres@okeesheriff.com. The case number is 20-08676.