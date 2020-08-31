OCSO seeking men involved with Playland Park murder

Aug 31st, 2020 · by · Comments:
Jesus (Chui) Torres

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office seeks help from the public for information about a Jan. 31 murder.

Jesus (Chui) Torres was murdered in the front yard of his Playland Park home on the morning of Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.

The killer is described as a young, tall, skinny black male. The killer was accompanied by two tall, skinny Hispanic males.

They were seen in a dark gray Dodge Charger with tinted windows.

Anyone with information about this murder is urged to contact Detective Dale LaFlam at 863-763-3117 ext. 5023 or email dlaflam@okeesheriff.com.; or the Treasure Coast Crime Stoppesr at 1-800-273-8477, your tip will remain anonymous.

Tags:
Newsletter
Comments

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie