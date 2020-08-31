OCSO seeking men involved with Playland Park murder

Jesus (Chui) Torres

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office seeks help from the public for information about a Jan. 31 murder.

Jesus (Chui) Torres was murdered in the front yard of his Playland Park home on the morning of Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.

The killer is described as a young, tall, skinny black male. The killer was accompanied by two tall, skinny Hispanic males.

They were seen in a dark gray Dodge Charger with tinted windows.

Anyone with information about this murder is urged to contact Detective Dale LaFlam at 863-763-3117 ext. 5023 or email dlaflam@okeesheriff.com.; or the Treasure Coast Crime Stoppesr at 1-800-273-8477, your tip will remain anonymous.