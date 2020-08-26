OCSO seeking information on stolen vehicles OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office reports that a 2005 F450 white cab flatbed four door and a green 2016 Polaris side by side (with a roof and powder coated black) were stolen between the hours of 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 21 and 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 22. If you have any information, contact Detective Dale LaFlam at 863-763-3117, ext. 5032 or to leave your anonymous tip, call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.

