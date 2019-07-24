OCSO seeking Cameron Carter

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the location of Cameron Denice Carter, 20, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 175 pounds, black hair and brown eyes.

Cameron Carter

Carter’s last know address was on N.E. 11th Court in Okeechobee.

Carter has multiple active warrants in Okeechobee County and several surrounding counties. He may be armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this subject, contact Lieutenant Randy Thomas at 863-763-3117, ext. 5158 or you may remain anonymous and contact Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.

