OCSO Investigations The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office investigated reports of the following crimes last week:

ASSAULT

• 800 block U.S. 441 Southeast

• 4900 block U.S. 441 North

BURGLARY

• 8500 block Northwest 189th Avenue

• 1600 block Northwest Fourth Street

• 1800 block Southwest Eighth Street

• Southwest Ninth Street

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

• Jail

FRAUD

• 12000 Block U.S. 441 Southeast

• 2300 block State Road 70 West

• Jail x2

• 11400 block Northwest Second Terrace

HIT & RUN

• 4800 block U.S. 98 North

NARCOTICS USE

• 4700 block U.S. 441 Southeast

• Jail

OVERDOSE

• 8800 block Southeast 67th Way

THEFT

• Jail

• 1000 block Northeast 15th Avenue

• 3200 block Southeast 33rd Terrace

• 4400 Southeast 22nd Court

• 2500 block Northeast 60th Court

Related

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.