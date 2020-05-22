OCSO Investigations

The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office investigated reports of the following crimes last week:
ASSAULT
• Jail x2
• 1100 block Northeast 39th Boulevard
• 7200 block U.S. 441 North
BURGLARY
• 500 block Northeast Ninth Lane
• Jail x2
• 2800 block Southeast 20th Court
• 7700 block Southeast 60th Drive
• 400 block Northeast 70th Avenue
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• 200 block Northeast 106th Street
• 8100 block Southeast 60th Drive
• 1500 block Northeast 15th Street
FRAUD
• Jail x2
• 3200 block Southeast 30th Terrace
• 3100 block State Road 710
HIT & RUN
• 600 block Northeast Park Street
• 6100 block Northwest 154th Avenue
• 100 block Northeast 34th Avenue
NARCOTICS USE
• 1400 block Northwest 160th Street
• 3600 block State Road 710 Southeast
OVERDOSE
PEDESTRIAN vs VEHICLE
THEFT
• 2000 block Southeast 32nd Street
• 1100 block Southwest 83rd Avenue
• 4700 block Northwest 11th Drive
• 4300 block Southeast 23rd Court