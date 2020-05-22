OCSO Investigations The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office investigated reports of the following crimes last week: ASSAULT

• Jail x2

• 1100 block Northeast 39th Boulevard

• 7200 block U.S. 441 North BURGLARY

• 500 block Northeast Ninth Lane

• Jail x2

• 2800 block Southeast 20th Court

• 7700 block Southeast 60th Drive

• 400 block Northeast 70th Avenue CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

• 200 block Northeast 106th Street

• 8100 block Southeast 60th Drive

• 1500 block Northeast 15th Street FRAUD

• Jail x2

• 3200 block Southeast 30th Terrace

• 3100 block State Road 710 HIT & RUN

• 600 block Northeast Park Street

• 6100 block Northwest 154th Avenue

• 100 block Northeast 34th Avenue NARCOTICS USE

• 1400 block Northwest 160th Street

• 3600 block State Road 710 Southeast OVERDOSE PEDESTRIAN vs VEHICLE THEFT

• 2000 block Southeast 32nd Street

• 1100 block Southwest 83rd Avenue

• 4700 block Northwest 11th Drive

• 4300 block Southeast 23rd Court

