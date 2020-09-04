OCSO Investigations The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office investigated reports of the following crimes last week: ASSAULT

• Northeast 16th Avenue

• 17900 block Northwest 208th Street

• 7800 block Northeast 207th Street BURGLARY

• 5200 block Southeast 43rd Street

• 6300 Northeast Ninth Way

• 1700 block Northwest Eighth Street CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

• Northeast 13th Avenue

• 500 block Northwest 27th Lane FRAUD

• 3700 block Southeast 28th Street

• 800 block Southwest 24th Avenue

• 2700 block Northwest 128th Avenue

• 7700 block Southeast 57th Drive

• 4100 block U.S. 441 Southeast NARCOTICS USE

• Jail x4

• 1400 block Northwest 44th Avenue

• 1400 block U.S. 441 Southeast

• 1500 block Northeast 208th Street OVERDOSE

• 5900 block Southeast 95th Trail THEFT

• 1600 block State Road 70 West

• 17600 block Northwest 33rd Terrace

• 2800 block Northwest 50th Avenue

• 3200 block Southeast 33rd Terrace

