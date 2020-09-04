OCSO Investigations

The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office investigated reports of the following crimes last week:
ASSAULT
• Northeast 16th Avenue
• 17900 block Northwest 208th Street
• 7800 block Northeast 207th Street
BURGLARY
• 5200 block Southeast 43rd Street
• 6300 Northeast Ninth Way
• 1700 block Northwest Eighth Street
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Northeast 13th Avenue
• 500 block Northwest 27th Lane
FRAUD
• 3700 block Southeast 28th Street
• 800 block Southwest 24th Avenue
• 2700 block Northwest 128th Avenue
• 7700 block Southeast 57th Drive
• 4100 block U.S. 441 Southeast
NARCOTICS USE
• Jail x4
• 1400 block Northwest 44th Avenue
• 1400 block U.S. 441 Southeast
• 1500 block Northeast 208th Street
OVERDOSE
• 5900 block Southeast 95th Trail
THEFT
• 1600 block State Road 70 West
• 17600 block Northwest 33rd Terrace
• 2800 block Northwest 50th Avenue
• 3200 block Southeast 33rd Terrace