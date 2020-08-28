OCSO Investigations

The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office investigated reports of the following crimes last week:
ASSAULT
• 500 block Northeast 15th Avenue
• 11500 block U.S. 441 Southeast
• 12500 block State Road 70 East
• Jail
• 800 block U.S. 441 Southeast
BURGLARY
• 1200 block Northwest 34th Street
• 7100 block Northeast First Street
• 1800 block Northwest Ninth Street
• 1900 block Southeast 29th Street
• 5400 block U.S. 441 Southeast
• 8500 block Southwest 10th Lane
• 4500 block Southeast 23rd Court
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• 7300 block Southwest 9th Street
• 11500 block U.S. 441 Southeast
• 2800 block U.S. 441 North
• 500 block Northwest 27th Lane
• 3200 block Northwest 128th Avenue
FRAUD
• Jail
• 3200 block U.S. 441 South
• 2900 block Southeast 20th Court
• 0-100 Northwest 98th Street
• 5200 block Southeast 128th Avenue
HIT & RUN
• U.S. 441 Southeast
NARCOTICS USE
• 11000 block U.S. 441 North
• 3900 block State Road 710 Southeast
• 4000 block U.S. 441 Southeast
• Jail x4
THEFT
• Jail x2
• 3000 block State Road 70 East
• 3200 block Southeast 28th Street
• 800 block Northeast 365th Lane
• 7800 block Northwest 86th Court
• 2200 block South 13th Street
• 10000 block State Road 78 West
• 27200 block Northeast 48th Avenue