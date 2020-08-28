OCSO Investigations The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office investigated reports of the following crimes last week: ASSAULT

• 500 block Northeast 15th Avenue

• 11500 block U.S. 441 Southeast

• 12500 block State Road 70 East

• Jail

• 800 block U.S. 441 Southeast BURGLARY

• 1200 block Northwest 34th Street

• 7100 block Northeast First Street

• 1800 block Northwest Ninth Street

• 1900 block Southeast 29th Street

• 5400 block U.S. 441 Southeast

• 8500 block Southwest 10th Lane

• 4500 block Southeast 23rd Court CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

• 7300 block Southwest 9th Street

• 11500 block U.S. 441 Southeast

• 2800 block U.S. 441 North

• 500 block Northwest 27th Lane

• 3200 block Northwest 128th Avenue FRAUD

• Jail

• 3200 block U.S. 441 South

• 2900 block Southeast 20th Court

• 0-100 Northwest 98th Street

• 5200 block Southeast 128th Avenue HIT & RUN

• U.S. 441 Southeast NARCOTICS USE

• 11000 block U.S. 441 North

• 3900 block State Road 710 Southeast

• 4000 block U.S. 441 Southeast

• Jail x4 THEFT

• Jail x2

• 3000 block State Road 70 East

• 3200 block Southeast 28th Street

• 800 block Northeast 365th Lane

• 7800 block Northwest 86th Court

• 2200 block South 13th Street

• 10000 block State Road 78 West

• 27200 block Northeast 48th Avenue

