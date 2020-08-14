OCSO Investigations The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office investigated reports of the following crimes last week: ASSAULT

• Jail

• 7200 block U.S. 441 North BURGLARY

• 3600 block Southeast 25th Street

• 2600 block Northwest Fourth Street

• 0-100 block Northwest 30th Terrace

• 3100 block U.S. 441 Southeast CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

• 800 block Northeast 30th Avenue

• 3500 block Northwest 21st Avenue

• 100 block Southeast 68th Avenue

• 300 block Southeast 22nd Lane

• 5700 block U.S. 441 Southeast FRAUD

• 6400 block U.S. 441 Southeast

• Jail HIT & RUN

• 1500 block State Road 70 East

• 2600 block Northwest Third Street NARCOTICS USE

• State Road 70 East

• Southeast 40th Avenue

• Jail THEFT

• 1400 block U.S. 441 Southeast

• Jail x2

• 7000 block Northeast 48th Street

Related

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.