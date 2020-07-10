OCSO Investigations The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office investigated reports of the following crimes last week: ASSAULT

• 4200 block U.S. 441 South

• 5000 block Northeast 168th Street

• 1300 block Northeast 15th Avenue

• 6000 block Northwest 30th Street

• Jail x3

• 3400 block Northeast 168th Street BURGLARY

• 4000 block Southwest 16th Avenue CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

• 2700 block U.S. 441 Southeast

• 1700 block Southwest Second Way

• 1200 block Northwest 39th Circle

• 9100 block Northwest 80th Avenue FRAUD

• Jail x3

• 1700 block Northwest Eighth Street HIT & RUN

• Southwest 28th Street NARCOTICS USE

• 9000 block State Road 70 East OVERDOSE

• 3000 block U.S. 98 North THEFT

• 4200 block U.S. 441 Southeast

• 4100 block U.S. 441 Southeast

• 3500 block Northwest Fourth Street

• 1500 block Northeast 15th Street

• 2200 block Northwest Fourth Street

• 1200 block Northeast 55th Trail

