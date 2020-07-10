OCSO Investigations

The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office investigated reports of the following crimes last week:
ASSAULT
• 4200 block U.S. 441 South
• 5000 block Northeast 168th Street
• 1300 block Northeast 15th Avenue
• 6000 block Northwest 30th Street
• Jail x3
• 3400 block Northeast 168th Street
BURGLARY
• 4000 block Southwest 16th Avenue
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• 2700 block U.S. 441 Southeast
• 1700 block Southwest Second Way
• 1200 block Northwest 39th Circle
• 9100 block Northwest 80th Avenue
FRAUD
• Jail x3
• 1700 block Northwest Eighth Street
HIT & RUN
• Southwest 28th Street
NARCOTICS USE
• 9000 block State Road 70 East
OVERDOSE
• 3000 block U.S. 98 North
THEFT
• 4200 block U.S. 441 Southeast
• 4100 block U.S. 441 Southeast
• 3500 block Northwest Fourth Street
• 1500 block Northeast 15th Street
• 2200 block Northwest Fourth Street
• 1200 block Northeast 55th Trail