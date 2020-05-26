OCSO asks for your help

On Friday, May 22nd, 2020, the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office, along with the assistance of a gas pump technician, removed nine (9) skimmers from eight (8) gas pumps at the Marathon Station located at State Road 70 East and SW 24th Avenue.


All were attached to a circuit board and were very difficult to detect.
It appears the perpetrator(s) are targeting Gilbarco gas pumps. It appears they are purchasing replacement circuit boards, attaching the skimmers, and replacing them in the pumps.


We ask that if you see anyone working on any gas pumps, especially during hours when the station is closed, to notify law enforcement so we can verify their identity and purpose.


Also, if you find you have become a victim of a gas pump skimmer, you should notify your financial institution as well as law enforcement.
If you have any information, contact Detective Dale La Flam at (863)763-3117, ext. 5032

