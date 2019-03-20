OCPD seeks help identifying woman
OKEECHOBEE —The Okeechobee City Police Department is asking for help identifying the subject pictured. The woman, who appears to be Hispanic, accompanied by a small child, stole a victim’s wallet that contained money, credit cards, a social security card and a driver’s license.
If you know the identity of the subject, contact Detective James Pickering at 863-763-9785 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.
