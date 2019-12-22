OCI prisoners charged with battery on detention staff

Christian Millet

OKEECHOBEE — In separate incidents, two men were arrested and charged with battery on a detention employee this week at the Okeechobee Correctional Institute (OCI), and one of those was an attack with fluids. On Dec. 9, Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Deputy William Jolly responded to OCI at approximately 9 p.m. and spoke with the shift manager on duty. The manager reported that 18-year-old Christian Millet was being escorted from one classroom to another when he was told the folder he was carrying needed to be checked. When they checked the folder, the manager said he found some gang-affiliated drawings inside, and he took them. The manager said Millet became angry and attempted to grab the folder and papers. When the employees tried to take Millett back to his classroom, he allegedly balled up his fist and hit the manager in the face. Millett was then “taken to the ground” in an attempt to gain control of him. When Deputy Jolly met with Millett in a small classroom, Millett reportedly apologized immediately to the manager. Video surveillance reportedly backs up everything the staff told Deputy Jolly. Millett’s bond was set at $5,000.

Charles Bennett

On Dec. 10 at approximately 12:30 a.m., Deputy Jolly again responded to OCI in response to a complaint of battery on a detention employee, this time involving fluids. When he arrived, the shift manager informed him that he had been attempting to put a mattress in a cell for an inmate when the inmate, Charles Bennett, 19, threw urine from a cup at him, hitting him in the chest and face. Two staff members confirm the shift manager’s story, but because it took place at the end of the hall, away from the video camera, the entire incident is not on the surveillance tape. The video does show the shift manager exiting the cell, with his glasses in his hand, wiping his face. Bennett’s bond was set at $5,000.

