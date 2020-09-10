Nine arrested by Glades deputies in joint DEA operation

MOORE HAVEN — Glades County Sheriff David Hardin’s office announced Thursday, Sept. 10, that nine people have been arrested during a recent investigation of illegal drug trafficking coordinated with federal authorities.

“Over the past month, we partnered with the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) to crack down on the transportation of illicit narcotics through our county. During several interdiction operations, we seized a wide variety of narcotics and made numerous arrests.

“This joint operation has proven to be successful and will continue,” the GCSO statement continued.

The sheriff’s office listed nine recent arrests and charges being filed:
• Barry Schlueter, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia;
• Cristina Peiffer, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia;
• Joe Marin, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest without violence and assault on a law enforcement officer;
• Wykerra Gilkes, possession of cocaine;
• Benjamin Carpenter, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of a stolen firearm;
• David Swanson, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia;
• Keyshawn Hughes, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia;
• Shannon Johnston, possession of a harmful new legend drug, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; and
• Dineshwar Soltit, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

