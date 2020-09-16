New Clewiston police officer recovers stolen gun

CLEWISTON — Officer Myers, who had just been released from the Field Training and Evaluation Program one month prior, has since been on solo beat patrol. On Aug. 23, while conducting road patrol in the City of Clewiston, she observed a traffic violation. Additional units were called to assist during the traffic stop, as the vehicle had five occupants inside. After a brief investigation, the occupants stepped out of the vehicle and a search was conducted.

“As each occupant exited the vehicle, each person was frisked for safety. When Marco Antonio Flores (DOB 01/23/1999) was frisked after exiting, one of the back-up officers discovered a 9mm round in his pocket,” Clewiston Police Department report states. “As the search continued, officers found a loaded 9mm firearm in the vehicle, in the same area that Flores was sitting in. A search of the weapon’s serial number revealed that the weapon had been reported stolen in Palm Beach County.”

“Flores was afforded all of the rights and privileges in accordance with Clewiston Police Department policy and the Florida State Statutes. Flores is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law,” the Clewiston Police Department wrote on their Facebook page.