Multiple drug arrests were made this week

On March 13, six people were arrested on drug-related charges by members of the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force after they utilized one or more confidential sources. According to the reports, the source has proven reliable in the past and was searched prior to the operations to ensure he or she had no weapons, cash or drugs in his or her possession at the time of the operations.

He/she was provided with cash to purchase the drugs and then contacted each of the individuals to set up the buy. Each transaction was recorded with audio and video equipment. The following individuals were arrested:

• Marquavius Williams, 16, Northeast 14th Avenue, was arrested on March 13 by a member of the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force and charged with possession of cocaine with intent to sell, sale of cocaine, burglary of a conveyance, petit theft second degree and take and hold. He was turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

• Tifton Allen, 17, Northeast 15th Avenue, was arrested on March 13 by a member of the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force and charged with possession of cocaine with intent to sell and sale of cocaine. He was turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

• Jeremy Jones, 32, Northwest 17th Avenue, was arrested on March 13 by a member of the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force and charged with possession of cocaine with intent to sell and sale of cocaine. Bond was set at $60,000.

• Joshua Raynor, 34, U.S. 441 Southeast, was arrested on March 13 by a member of the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force and charged with possession of ammo by a convicted felon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of synthetic cannabinoid, delivery, intent to sell methamphetamine, sale, manufacture or delivery of a Schedule II drug, possession or sale of an altered firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond.

• Janet Raynor, 37, U.S. 441 Southeast, was arrested on March 13 by a member of the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force and charged with possession of ammo by a convicted felon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of synthetic cannabinoid, delivery, possession or sale of an altered firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond.

• Don Morgan, 54, Southwest 67th Drive, was arrested on March 13 by a member of the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force and charged with possession of methamphetamine and with sale, manufacture or delivery of methamphetamine. No bond has been set.

Cathy Womble is a staff writer for the Lake Okeechobee News.