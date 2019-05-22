Man’s Fruity Pebbles snacks confiscated during arrest

CLEWISTON — A Hendry County Sheriff’s Office report stated that on April 30, the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a residential burglary in Clewiston. The victim discovered the front door had been pried open and several firearms were stolen from within the residence.



A suspect, Jesus Ramos, was eventually arrested for the burglary and grand theft of the firearms.

Jesus Ramos



Investigators from the Criminal Investigation Division interviewed the suspect and developed information that led them to later execute a search warrant on East El Paso Avenue in Clewiston. The result of the search warrant was a seizure of 1,296 grams of marijuana, 14 grams of methamphetamine, 47 Oxycodone prescription pills, 10.4 grams of MDMA, 121 Xanax prescription pills, 3.9 grams of Fentanyl, seven marijuana vape pens and several individually packaged Fruity Pebble snacks laced with THC. One of the stolen firearms was also recovered in Ramos’s possession at the time of the search warrant.



Ramos was arrested and transported to the Hendry County Jail on charges of possession of firearm in the commission of felony, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance with intent to sell, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, trafficking in oxycodone, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, operating a drug house, dealing in stolen property, cultivating and/or producing marijuana and violation of probation.



Ramos is currently being held in the Hendry County Jail with no bond.