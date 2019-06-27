Man turns himself in for Montura shooting

CLEWISTON — A Hendry County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) press release stated that on June 26, Samual Rueda turned himself in to the HCSO and was later arrested on two counts of aggravated battery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and one count of robbery. He is currently being held on $450,000 bond.

Samual Rueda

At approximately 2:09 p.m. on June 22, deputies responded to a shooting in Montura Ranch Estates. When deputies arrived, they were able to locate both injured men. Both men were flown to hospitals for medical attention.

At the time of the press release, the case is still under investigation and there may be additional charges.