Man turns himself in for Montura shooting

Jun 27th, 2019 · by · Comments:

CLEWISTON — A Hendry County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) press release stated that on June 26, Samual Rueda turned himself in to the HCSO and was later arrested on two counts of aggravated battery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and one count of robbery. He is currently being held on $450,000 bond.

Samual Rueda

At approximately 2:09 p.m. on June 22, deputies responded to a shooting in Montura Ranch Estates. When deputies arrived, they were able to locate both injured men. Both men were flown to hospitals for medical attention.

At the time of the press release, the case is still under investigation and there may be additional charges.

Tags:

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie