Man struck with hammer during argument

An Okeechobee man was transported to Lawnwood Medical Center recently after he was allegedly struck three times in the back of the head with a hammer after an argument. Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Deputy Kenneth Hernandez responded to a call on Monday, July 8, around 5 p.m. in reference to a battery complaint. The deputy reportedly found the victim covered in blood, which was flowing from his head.

James Phillips

The victim told him that he and James Phillips, 47, Okeechobee, had an argument in the living room and that Phillips grabbed a hammer and struck him three times in the back of the head with it. He claimed he grabbed a bedrail to try to defend himself with it and was finally able to run outside.

Deputy Hernandez noted the victim was in and out of consciousness as he gave his report of the incident.

The hammer was located in Phillips’ bedroom. Phillips had no sign of any physical injury, according to the report, but did claim to be experiencing shortness of breath and was transported to Raulerson Hospital by EMS to be checked out before he was cleared. Afterward, he was arrested and charged with aggravated battery. No bond was set.

