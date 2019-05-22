Man strikes pregnant woman

HENDRY/GLADES — On April 21, at approximately 6 p.m., Hendry County deputies responded to 161 Martin St. in LaBelle, after receiving a call for assistance from someone who had witnessed a man shouting and later strike a pregnant woman. It was believed the suspect was barricaded in the residence.

Justin Pruner



Upon arrival, deputies made contact with a witness who saw the subject, later identified as Justin Pruner (aka Justin Walker), strike the pregnant female in the back of the head.



The witness told deputies on scene that they believed that Pruner was still inside the residence.



Deputies later discovered that Pruner is a fugitive from North Carolina for Absconding from Supervision for Kidnapping, Assault by Strangulation on female, communicating threats, and violation of protection order. It was learned that Pruner has a prior history of violence against women. He was arrested in 2015 on domestic violence charges.



On April 27, the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office received information that Pruner was staying at a campsite at the Fisheating Creek Campground, in Glades County. Undercover investigators from the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office did locate and identify the subject as being present at the campground.



Pruner was taken into custody and transported to the Glades County Jail on charges of possession of marijuana and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Officials from North Carolina were notified and Pruner was extradited to North Carolina.