Man stabbed at RV park

Allen Dubey

OKEECHOBEE — While moving boxes at the Cattleman’s RV park, a man was reportedly stabbed by the father of the man who was working with him. Allen Dubey, 57, Okeechobee, was arrested Jan. 8 by Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Greis and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He is accused of walking up to a man who was unloading boxes off a trailer with Dubey’s son and stabbing him in the back.

The complainant said he and Allen Dubey Jr. were unloading the boxes when Dubey Sr. came out of his residence. The complainant said hello to him and continued to move boxes. Then he felt something hit him in the back near his kidney, He turned around and saw the man with a knife in his hand and Dubey allegedly said, “I’m going to beat you up.” The complainant then got in his truck and left the area before calling the sheriff’s office. Sgt. Bryan Lowe located Dubey on the side of the road in the 6800 block of U.S. 441 Southeast. His bond was set at $25,000.

Cathy Womble is a staff writer for the Lake Okeechobee News.