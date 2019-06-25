Man sought in Montura shooting

CLEWISTON — A Hendry County Sheriff’s Office press release stated that on June 22, at approximately 2:09 p.m., Hendry County deputies responded to a shooting in Montura Ranch Estates. When deputies arrived they were able to locate both injured men. Both men were flown to hospitals for medical attention.

Samuel Rueda

At the time of the press release investigators were not releasing any information as to the motive of the shooting. Hendry County Investigators are attempting to locate Samuel Rueda for questioning; he has been identified as a person of interest and investigators would like to speak with him.

Samuel Rueda is 31-years-old, white, male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 240 pounds, black hair, and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, please contact Hendry County Investigator, Detective Sergeant Ty Marshall, at 863-674-5600 or you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477), where you may be eligible for a cash reward.