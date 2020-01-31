Man shot and killed in Playland Park

OKEECHOBEE — A press release from the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Department, stated that today, Friday, Jan. 31, around 10:46 a.m. members of Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting near the 1600 block of N.W. 45th Terrace.

Schools in the area including Yearling Middle School, North Elementary, Seminole Elementary, and Okeechobee Achievement Academy, were under a temporary precautionary lockdown around the time of the incident.

A 30-year-old male was found deceased. The identification of the victim will be released after the next of kin is notified.

The incident is currently under investigation, and updates will follow as they become available. OCSO encourages anyone with information related to this case to call the Criminal Investigations Unit at 863-763-3117 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8744.

