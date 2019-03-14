Man seriously injured in golf cart crash (updated)

An Okeechobee resident was critically injured after reportedly driving a Club golf cart into the path of an oncoming vehicle on U.S. 98 in Sebring on Tuesday, March 5 at approximately 12:20p.m. 27-year-old Phillip Kinzie was allegedly traveling south across U.S. 98 North from the driveway of the Circle K gas station on U.S. 27 South when he crossed into the path of a 2007 Cadillac Escalade. When the Escalade struck the golf cart, Mr. Kinzie was ejected from the vehicle and onto the southern grassy shoulder and the golf cart traveled back onto U.S. 98 and came to rest in the westbound lane. The driver of the Escalade was uninjured. Mr. Kinzie was transported to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center. According to Florida Highway Patrol Crash Investigator Trooper J. Sapp, charges in the case are pending.

Update from FHP -Mr. Kinzie passed away on March 8. The investigation is ongoing.

Cathy Womble is a staff writer for the Lake Okeechobee News.