Man sentenced to probation after high speed chase

Genaro Medrano

OKEECHOBEE — The Pahokee man who led several law enforcement officers on a high speed chase through downtown Okeechobee and crashed into the city’s emergency generator in April will be not be serving any time in jail except the time he served waiting for his case to be resolved. Forty-one-year-old Genaro Medrano was arrested on April 19 and charged with DUI with damage to property, fleeing or eluding, driving with license suspended and aggravated assault on law enforcement after he allegedly drove his truck at a high rate of speed swerving back and forth in and out of the wrong lane of State Road 70 East for several miles almost cause multiple accidents before finally crashing into the generator in the city hall parking lot. He was not prosecuted for the charge of aggravated assault on law enforcement and there was no trial, but he was adjudicated guilty by Judge Michael Heisey. He was sentenced to one year of probation for the DUI charge and to two years of probation for fleeing or eluding. These sentences will be served concurrently. He was also sentenced to one month in the county jail for that charge and that has been satisfied with time served. For the charge of driving with license suspended, he was given time served in the county jail of one month and 17 days. He will also serve 50 hours of community service and go to DUI school.

Cathy Womble is a staff writer for the Lake Okeechobee News.