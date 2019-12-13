Man reportedly runs car off road in search for wife

OKEECHOBEE — After dropping off dinner to a friend who was working at a local dairy, a man was headed home on U.S. 441 North when he claims a fast-moving vehicle pulled up behind him, tried to pass him and hit the right front side of his car. He said this caused him to spin around, and then the vehicle hit him again and began to push him off the road. A man he did not know got out of the vehicle with a stick in his hand yelling, “Where is my wife?” The man then climbed into his car and searched it, making a mess, before getting out and going back to his own vehicle and leaving. The alleged victim said he had no idea who the man was, and did not know his wife.

Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Deputy William Jolly was on routine patrol when he noticed the man standing beside his car and stopped. As they spoke, the man saw a red vehicle pass by and told Deputy Jolly it was the one driven by the man who had run him off the road. Deputy Jolly caught up to him and gave dispatch the license plate number.

Steven Mack Lee, 38, Northwest 214th Circle, was arrested Dec. 5 by OCSO Deputy Jolly and charged with assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, burglary with assault or battery and driving without a license. Bond was set at $25,500.

Cathy Womble is a staff writer for the Lake Okeechobee News.