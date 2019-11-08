Man reportedly attacks his own son

OKEECHOBEE — After complaining that he was tired of constantly being awakened by his son, a local father reportedly beat his son with a crowbar while the son’s girlfriend did her best to try to separate them.

David J. Grossman, 52, was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon with intent to kill on Wednesday, Oct. 30. His bond was set at $10,000.

Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Deputy Ben Vuleta responded to a call pertaining to a domestic argument at about 7:15 a.m. When he arrived, he found a man and woman in the back yard. The man had a towel against his head, and it was quickly turning red, the report notes, and the woman was covered in blood. The couple told him the man’s father had hit him with a crowbar and was still inside the home. They reportedly said he was angry because they woke him up, and that he hit his son in the head from behind and then continued hitting him with the crowbar saying, “This is the last time you’re going to keep waking me up with your arguing” and “I’m going to kill you, boy.” They said they were finally able to escape from the house and called for help.

Emergency medical services took the man to Raulerson Hospital, and deputies approached the house. Deputy Vuleta had dispatch call Grossman and ask him to step out of the house, and a short time later, he did. He was taken to the Okeechobee County Jail without incident.

