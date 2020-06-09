Man is accused of wearing a “Jason” mask and slashing tires

OKEECHOBEE — Two young women were awakened by banging on their front door Saturday night, and when they went outside, they found a man in the driveway wearing a “Jason” mask and holding a large kitchen knife. The man, later identified as Adan Magana, 19, Northwest Fourth Street, reportedly lifted the mask from his face and yelled at the women to come to the road before getting into a gray charger with a female driver and leaving.



Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Deputy Francisco Hernandez responded to the home of the complainants on June 6 just before midnight. He said the women showed him damages to their vehicles. Each had four punctured tires and damaged windows. The residence also had a broken window on the door.



Magana was charged with two counts of criminal mischief $1,000 or more. Bond was set at $2,000.