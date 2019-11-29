Man injured in a drive-by shooting near Belle Glade

BELLE GLADE — According to a press release from Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, at 1:20 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 29, deputies responded to a shooting that occurred on State Road 715 between Belle Glade and Pahokee. Upon arrival deputies located a male, in a vehicle, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The male was transported to a local hospital via Trauma Hawk where he is listed critical condition.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division arrived on scene to investigate further. Detectives learned that the victim/driver of the vehicle was traveling on State Road 715 between Belle Glade and Pahokee when a car traveling in the same direction starting firing multiple rounds of gunfire, striking the victim and the vehicle. The victim pulled over and called for help.

There is no suspect information or motive at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.