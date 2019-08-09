Man found passed out is charged with DUI

OKEECHOBEE — A man found passed out on the ground beside a running vehicle was charged with DUI on Saturday night.

His bond was set at $1,000.

At approximately midnight on Saturday, Aug. 3, Olger Alberto Cano-Castillo, 36, Northwest Seventh Street, was allegedly found passed out in a yard on Southwest 33rd Circle. According to the report, he was originally found by Florida State Trooper Guerrero, who called the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office and emergency medical services. When Deputy Ben Vuleta arrived, he found a male lying on the ground next to a 2003, four-door Kia. The vehicle was still running, with the key in the ignition, and he noted, it appeared as if the man had just fallen out of the driver’s side door onto the ground. The vehicle was halfway on the driveway and in the grass, and there was an opened alcoholic container in the center cup holder. The beverage was cool to the touch and still had liquid inside. It was labeled Bud Light and smelled like alcohol, he noted.

Trooper Guerrero and Deputy Vuleto attempted to awaken the male and reportedly noticed his eyes were red and watery. He smelled of alcohol and appeared to have urinated on himself, the report noted. The male, who was identified as Cano-Castillo, reportedly said he pulled into this driveway because he was too drunk to drive home. After a field sobriety test, he was arrested and transported to the Okeechobee County jail. He was charged with DUI and given a bond of $750, and he was charged with operating a motor vehicle without a license. The bond for that offense was set at $250, bringing his total bond to $1,000.

