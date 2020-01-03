Man faces aggravated stalking, other charges

OKEECHOBEE — After reportedly deliberately damaging his ex-girlfriend’s car, 21-year-old Drayton Billie was arrested and charged with criminal mischief — $1,000 or more, loitering or prowling and aggravated stalking on Dec. 24. His bond was set at $18,000.

Drayton Billie

Just before midnight on Christmas Eve, Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Deputy Richard Varnadore responded to a call in reference to a disturbance in progress. While en route, Deputy Varnadore was told Billie was at the residence and was damaging a woman’s vehicle. When he arrived, he found the suspect gone, but spoke to the complainant about the incident.

She explained Billie had followed her home from Racetrac, where she had stopped for gas earlier in the evening. She said he stood outside the house, messaging her to come outside, but she refused and told him to leave, because she was afraid of him. She said he was arrested in Glades County a few days earlier for coming into her home while she was sleeping and spraying her with pepper spray. She said when she refused to go out and talk to him, he began hitting her car with something and broke the windshield. Her tires were flattened with a sharp instrument and the taillights were smashed. One headlight was smashed, and the driver’s side mirror was broken off. The damage to the vehicle is estimated to be about $5,000.

At approximately 2:15 a.m., a concerned citizen reported a silver SUV parked on Southeast 32nd Avenue, and when Deputy Carl Jones arrived to investigate, Billie, dressed all in black, reportedly jumped out of the vehicle and ran off but came back when called. Inside the vehicle, they allegedly found a firearm and marijuana.

Because Billie is already out on bond from Glades County after the pepper spraying incident, Deputy Varnadore requested the judge set a high bond.

Cathy Womble is a staff writer for the Lake Okeechobee News.