Man dies from injuries sustained during shooting in Belle Glade
BELLE GLADE — On Thursday, July 4, just before 4 a.m., deputies responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Southwest Ninth Street. Upon arrival deputies located a male suffering from gunshot wound(s). The adult male was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
A motive and suspect information is unknown at this time.
Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are investigating further.
More information will be released when it becomes available.
