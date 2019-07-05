Man dies from injuries sustained during shooting in Belle Glade

BELLE GLADE — On Thursday, July 4, just before 4 a.m., deputies responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Southwest Ninth Street. Upon arrival deputies located a male suffering from gunshot wound(s). The adult male was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

A motive and suspect information is unknown at this time.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are investigating further.

More information will be released when it becomes available.