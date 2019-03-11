Man died in March 8 Glades County traffic crash

GLADES COUNTY — A 49-year-old Fort Myers man died from injuries sustained in a Glades County traffic crash on U.S. 27 near Boar Hammock Ranch Road.

A Florida Highway Patrol press release stated that on March 8 at 5:09 p.m. a 2005 Hyundai Sonata operated by Rolando Saavedra Ryes, 51, of Hollywood, was traveling south on U.S. 27 in the southbound lanes when Mr. Ryes failed to negotiate a curve and traveled onto the grass median. The Sonata overturned and came to final rest on the median facing northwest.

It was reported that Alexander Batan of Fort Myers, a passenger in the Sonata, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The accident remained under investigation at the time of the press release.

