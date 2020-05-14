Man claims he is from the government and here to help

OKEECHOBEE — A CNA (certified nursing assistant) called the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, May 13 to report what she thought might be a scam. She told Deputy Tim Higgins she had been working at the home of a patient on Tuesday when a Hispanic male, approximately 50 years old, came to the door and said he worked for the state of Florida. The man went on to tell them his job was to go to different homes and disinfect and sanitize the floors to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. He told them it was a free service and showed them identification. However, she said she did not remember his name.



The CNA asked the man if he would come to her home to treat it when he finished at the patient’s house, and he agreed. They set up a time for him to come to her home, and he arrived on schedule, carrying a small vacuum cleaner and extension cord. After the man finished vacuuming her home, he presented her with a receipt, on which was written a total of $60. She questioned it, saying he had told her the service was free. He told her it was free, but he accepts tips and donations. She then gave him $20, saying she did not have $60. She later found her patient had the same experience and paid the man $50. She told Deputy Higgins she now believed it might be a scam or a false business, ripping people off.



Driving around the Douglas Park and Basswood neighborhoods where the incidents took place, Deputy Higgins was unable to locate the man. The case is considered closed unless further information comes forth.