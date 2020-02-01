Man claims he is filming a Mel Gibson movie

OKEECHOBEE — Before reportedly running wildly towards the fire station, a man told officers he was filming a new Mel Gibson movie. On Sunday, Jan. 26, at approximately 9:30 p.m., Okeechobee Police Officer Brandi Drapal was dispatched to the Marathon Station on South Parrott Avenue in reference to a theft complaint. As she approached the gas station, she observed a man matching the description of the suspect she was looking for.

Harley Dean Henderson

She stopped and spoke to Harley Dean Henderson, 21, of Boynton Beach on the corner of Southeast Third Avenue and Southeast Second Street. She noted his speech was sporadic and strange, and he told her he was in town filming a new Mel Gibson movie.

Officer Raul Marrero informed Henderson they would be arresting him and charging him with retail theft, and he attempted to place him in wrist restraints. Henderson managed to get away from both officers by somehow slipping out of his shirt and racing away from them in the direction of the fire department. Officers Drapal, Marrero and Daigneault followed closely behind. With Officer Daigneault maintaining a visual, Officer Drapal went back for her vehicle. Henderson ran through the parking lot of the fire department and toward Taco Bell. Officer Jason Gavern was able to finally capture Henderson at the corner of Northeast Fifth Avenue and State Road 70 East. Henderson reportedly gave up immediately and laid down on the ground, where Officer Daigneault was able to place him in wrist restraints without incident.

According to the store clerk, Henderson attempted to purchase two pastries and two sodas, but his credit card was declined. When it was declined, he reportedly took off on foot with the bag of food items.

A witness said he heard the store clerk tell Henderson several times that he had to pay for his items before he could take them.

Henderson was charged with retail theft, battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting a law enforcement officer with violence and prohibition against giving a false name. His bond was set at $11,750.

The report does not note the release date of the movie or give details on whether the officers will be compensated for their time.