Man charged with sexual assault

Dillan Marion McCullers, 19, formerly of Okeechobee, and now assigned to the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Hood, Texas was arrested on Feb. 24 by the Harker Heights Police Department with cooperation from the Fort Hood Criminal Investigations Command. He was charged with sexual assault and unlawful disclosure of intimate material.

According to Sgt. Stephen Miller, Harker Heights public information officer, on Feb. 10, McCullers went to the home of the victim, sexually assaulted the victim and video-recorded the assault. Bond was set in the amount of $100,000.

Cathy Womble is a staff writer for the Lake Okeechobee News.