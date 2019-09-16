Man charged with animal cruelty

Bradley James Chism, age 26, was arrested on Sept. 11 for animal cruelty-cause cruel death, pain and suffering. After receiving information about a possible animal abuse case, Okeechobee County Animal Control officers responded.

Upon arrival, officers found a young dog chained out in the yard and it was very skinny. There was no food or water available to the dog. The dog was very emaciated, with all of his ribs showing.

The dog was taken to animal control and seen by the veterinarian for an evaluation and treatment. It was determined that the little dog was dehydrated and extremely emaciated and heartworm positive.

“Frog,” who is approximately 2 years old, weighed only 33 pounds, and to say that he was happy to be rescued is an understatement. Frog is now in the custody and care of animal control.

Chism remains in custody. Bond has been set at $500.