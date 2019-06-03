Man charged with 1998 rape in Belle Glade

BELLE GLADE — A Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office press release stated that on May 14, detectives obtained a warrant for the arrest of 38-year-old Jocquin Lavoy Turner, of Belle Glade, for sexual battery with a deadly weapon against a victim 12 years of age or younger. Turner was arrested on June 1. He is currently in the Palm Beach County Jail. Being held without bond.

On May 2, 1998, the victim reported being sexually battered by three unknown suspects in Belle Glade.

Turner was arrested as the result of another successful conclusion of Senate Bill 636 – Sexual Assault Kit Backlog Cases.

