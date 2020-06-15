Man arrested in the shooting death of FWC officer Julian Keen, Jr.

Eliceo Hernandez

LABELLE — In the early morning hours of Monday, June 15, Hendry County Sheriff’s Office, Major Crimes Unit arrested 20-year-old Eliceo Hernandez in the shooting death of FWC Officer Julian Keen, Jr.

Investigators were able to determine through interviews that Keen and another man had witnessed a reckless driver. Keen had gotten into his truck and was following the driver. After both Keen and Hernandez stopped, Keen confronted Hernandez and was later shot.

Hernandez was arrested and charged with negligent homicide and is currently being held in the Hendry County Jail on $500,000 bond.