Man arrested for alleged animal cruelty

OKEECHOBEE — On Tuesday, Sept. 24, Bobby C Travis of Okeechobee was arrested on one Felony count of animal cruelty: cruel death, pain and suffering, and two misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals in reference to the recent incident involving emaciated horses.

Bobby C Travis

Bond is to be set by the honorable judge at first appearance. This case is shocking to the conscious and should have been resolved in a timely manner as per the written directives of the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office. It is the policy of the Sheriff’s Office to investigate all suspected crimes to the fullest extent and in the timeliest manner possible.

An internal investigation has been initiated regarding this investigation. The front line supervisor responsible for this unit and this investigation has since resigned from the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Stephen would like to assure the citizens of Okeechobee County of his commitment to quickly and properly investigate all crimes within his scope as Sheriff and will continue the internal investigation to ensure the checks in balances in place will safeguard against this in the future.

The Sheriff’s Office would also like to thank the many citizens who expressed their concerns regarding this heinous act and showed support while they completed the investigation. Your support and information are invaluable to the successful resolution to this case and many others.