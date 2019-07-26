Man arrested after shooting inside home

OKEECHOBEE — Rolando Ryan Pena, 33, of Okeechobee is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, possession of a deadly weapon/ammunition by a convicted felon, two counts forgery and two counts uttering a forged bill.

He is being held on a total bond of $100,000.

Rolando Ryan Pena

According to Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryane Ammons, he responded to a call to a local bank in response to a threat complaint on Thursday, July 18. When Deputy Ammons arrived, he spoke to Okeechobee Police Sgt. Skip Eddings, who informed him that earlier in the day, Pena and his wife were at home when Pena allegedly fired a weapon in the residence.

According to the report, Pena’s wife told Deputy Ammons that when she arrived home from work around noon, Pena was there, and they began arguing. She said he demanded she take him to Dewberry Gardens to get his phone. After returning home, she said he demanded she take him to her bank to get money, but she refused.

She said at that point, he grabbed a shotgun and shot the washing machine near where she was standing. She said he was unable to reload the gun and left the house to go to his bank and said he told her he took his grandfather’s checkbook but the ATM would not take the check. She said each time he told her to do something and she refused, he would grab his pocket and shake it like there was something in it. Finally, he told her to go to another bank to borrow money from her aunt. She did and when they arrived, she ran inside and asked her aunt to call the police. She said she was afraid for her life.

When Deputy Ammons returned to the home with her, he found a Harrington and Richardson 410 shotgun lying where she said it would be. The firearm and the spent shell were collected and turned in to evidence.

On the same day, Pena was arrested on the forgery charges because he allegedly issued checks to someone without authorization on two different occasions. Each time, having her deposit them in her bank and give him cash. The victim is underage, and Pena is a friend of her father’s. She reported he asked her to cash the checks for him because he was going through a divorce and needed the cash. She said she found out on the 17th her account was in the negative, and she told her father who went looking for Pena. The victim also went to his house looking for him, and she left a note saying she was going to file a police report at 5 p.m. if she didn’t get her money back. The checks she was given were from Pena’s grandfather’s account, and he reportedly said he had never given permission for anyone to use his account or write any checks. Pena refused to give a statement about the checks.

Cathy Womble is a staff writer for the Lake Okeechobee News.