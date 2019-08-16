Man arrested after fleeing LEO with toddlers in backseat

OKEECHOBEE — After allegedly fleeing law enforcement at a high rate of speed with two toddlers on the back seat of his vehicle without car seats, a man was arrested and charged with fleeing, eluding law enforcement with lights and siren active, two counts of intentional child abuse and driving without a license. His bond was set at $15,500.

Jaylen Boswell

Okeechobee County Sheriff Deputy Michael Cauley reportedly observed Jaylen Boswell, 21, Southwest 28th Street, get into the driver’s seat of a black Infinity car at the Racetrac gas station on Aug. 9 at approximately 9:15 p.m. Because he had knew from past dealings with Boswell that he did not have a license, the deputy ran the man’s name through dispatch to confirm this. After dispatch confirmed he had no valid license, Deputy Cauley observed the vehicle leave the parking lot.

As Deputy Cauley attempted to make a traffic stop, Boswell allegedly accelerated rapidly eastbound on State Road 70 East, made several turns and ran five stop signs, reaching speeds of 55 mph in areas where the posted speed limit is 25 mph before finally coming to a stop at the 200th of Northeast 15th Avenue. When the vehicle stopped, Deputy Cauley ordered Boswell to exit the vehicle but he reportedly refused all such orders.

At this time, City Police Officer Luis Rojas and Deputy Quintin Speed arrived as back up, and Boswell got out of the vehicle and was placed in restraints and arrested.

When Deputy Cauley looked in the vehicle, he found two children, ages 1 and 2 years sitting in the back seat without any type of child safety seats.

Cathy Womble is a staff writer for the Lake Okeechobee News.