Man accused of threatening tenant’s son with AR-15

OKEECHOBEE — A local man was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly threatening a man with a semi-automatic rifle.



On Wednesday, August 5 at approximately 5 p.m., Okeechobee City Police Officer Ramon Liberato was dispatched to a home in the 1100 block of Northwest Fifth Street in reference to a disturbance. He was advised that Marcus Barrett and his wife were on the front porch, yelling. When Officer Liberato arrived, the couple told him they were not arguing with each other. They were on the phone.



Barrett told Officer Liberato that his tenant’s son, Roheem Brembry, threatened to hire a hitman to kill him and his wife. He went on to explain he was planning to put a three-day notice to vacate on the house they were renting from him, and they began threatening him.



When Officer Liberato made contact with Brembry, he reportedly said he did make that threat but only after Barrett came to the house in a white BMW and threatened him with an AR style rifle with a 50 round magazine on it. He claimed Barrett was wearing a bullet proof vest and standing in the yard yelling. Barrett reportedly said, “This is my house, and I’m going to lay it down.” He then pointed the rifle at Brembry and told him he was going to “shoot him and the house up.” After saying this, he got back in his car and left. None of the neighbors who were questioned admitted to seeing the altercation.



When asked if he went to the home on Northwest 12th Street and brandished a weapon, Barrett reportedly said he did it and recorded it to Facebook Live. He showed the video to Officer Liberato and said he did it because he was in fear for his life. Barrett has a concealed carry permit.

Because Barrett had an opportunity to leave the residence on Northwest 12th Street, but instead chose to get his weapon, he was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond was set at $5,000.