Man accused of stealing truck from new friend

Brian Guzowski

OKEECHOBEE — After his new friend told him he could not borrow his truck, Brian “Red” Guzowski reportedly took it anyway. On Sunday, March 22, Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Deputy William Jolly responded to a call in reference to a stolen vehicle.

When he arrived, the complainant told him Guzowski had asked to borrow his truck, which surprised him because they really didn’t know each other very well, he said. He told Guzowski he could not borrow the truck and then went out to the field to bring in a group of cows, but as he was returning, he looked up to see his own truck leaving the parking lot! He said he tried to chase the truck but was not fast enough to catch it. He explained the keys were in the ignition due to a mechanical issue when the keys are removed.

On March 23, Deputy Bryan Holden was dispatched in reference to a stolen vehicle recovery. When he arrived, he was advised by the complainant that Guzowski had returned his vehicle and nothing seemed to be missing or damaged. He said he still wished to pursue charges for stealing his truck.

Guzowski, 57, U.S. 441 Southeast, was found at his residence and charged with grand theft auto. His bond was set at $1,000.