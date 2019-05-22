Man accused of stealing from an elderly woman’s bank account

OKEECHOBEE — A local woman called the police after her bank notified her that her account had a balance of only $10, and she knew she had not spent the money. The woman told Okeechobee Police Department Sgt. Skip Eddings after her bank emailed her about her low balance, she went looking for the debit card for that account. She explained that she never uses that account, and it should have had quite a bit more money in it. The debit card was not where she normally kept it, and there were over $600 in charges on the account, she said.

Anton A. Hunt Jr.



Sgt. Eddings asked her if she suspected anyone, and she told him Anton A. Hunt Jr., 47, has been staying in her home since February of this year. She said she keeps the card in her bedroom, and Hunt does not have access to her bedroom, but she believes he must be the one who took it and used it.

After Sgt. Eddings spoke with Hunt, he was arrested and charged with theft from a person 65 years of age or older and credit card fraud. His bond was set at $20,000.

Cathy Womble is a staff writer for the Lake Okeechobee News.