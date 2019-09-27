Man accused of sexual cyber harassment

OKEECHOBEE — On Friday, Sept. 20, Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Deputy Ivan Aristy took a complaint from a woman in the lobby of the Okeechobee County Jail. According to the complainant, her friend accidentally sent a video of the two of them having sexual intercourse to all her friends on her phone.

When the friend’s ex-boyfriend received the video, he reportedly posted it to Facebook. She was unable to show Deputy Aristy the video because it had already been deleted, but she was able to show him a photo of a nude female this man had allegedly posted on Facebook. Deputy Aristy was unable to tell if this photo was of the complainant.

When Deputy Aristy spoke to the friend who had sent the video out originally, she said she was having trouble with her phone and accidentally sent it to all her contacts. She explained she believed her ex-boyfriend posted the video because he was jealous of her new relationship.

When the man was found, he was charged with sexual cyber harassment, first offense, a misdemeanor. His bond was set at $500.

Cathy Womble is a staff writer for the Lake Okeechobee News.