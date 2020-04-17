Man accused of sending explicit pictures to a young girl

OKEECHOBEE — An Okeechobee man was arrested and charged with transmitting info harmful to a minor after allegedly sending explicit pictures to an underage girl. Kyle Buddy Sage, 18, Northwest 318th Street, reportedly used someone else’s cellphone to send inappropriate pictures and videos of himself to the young girl.

Kyle Sage

Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Deputy Christopher Tullio was dispatched to the girl’s home just before noon on April 12. He spoke with the girl’s father, who explained his daughter told him she had received nude photos from someone named Kyle on Snapchat. She explained she thought the messages were from her friend because he was using her friend’s phone. She said he asked her “sexual questions” that made her uncomfortable. When she saw the first picture, she immediately blocked the number and told her mom what happened. Her parents asked to see the picture and had the girl unblock the number. Immediately more messages came through containing explicit pictures and videos. The father sent a message asking who was sending the messages and reportedly got a reply saying it was Kyle.

In one of the pictures, the man was wearing a pair of blue checkered boxer shorts. His hands had tattoos on them. On his right hand, he had the word “Gods,” and the S was shaped like a fishhook. On the inside of his wrist was tattooed 2001. When reviewing booking photos of Kyle Sage, it was confirmed he had tattoos resembling these on his hand and wrist.

When Deputy Tullio went to speak with Sage, he was reportedly wearing black pants, no shirt and blue checkered boxer shorts.

Sage’s bond will be set by the judge at first appearance.