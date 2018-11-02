Man accused of prowling after being seen in a tree

OKEECHOBEE — An Okeechobee man was accused of prowling and arrested early Sunday morning Oct. 29, after he was allegedly seen in a tree.

According to the arrest report, a prowler was seen by two different neighbors on Saturday night on Southeast 38th Avenue. Both called the sheriff’s department out of concern for their neighbor whose house the prowler seemed to be spying on. One of the callers reported seeing the prowler up in a tree near the property.

The report states, Deputy Tyler Ott responded to the call and found a man matching the description of the suspect in the driveway when he arrived at the home. The man was identified as Quinton Thomas Hamner, 32, Southeast 30th Street. The homeowner was contacted and stated he did not know Mr. Hamner, and Mr. Hamner did not have permission to be there but said he had a roommate in a trailer on his property who might know him.

Deputy Ott reported taking the suspect to the home of the roommate to see if he knew him. The roommate stated he did not know Mr. Hamner but said the suspect had walked into his home earlier that evening without permission. When asked if he had called the sheriff, he replied that he had not. He had just yelled at the suspect to get out of his house. He said the suspect then walked back out of the house and closed the door behind himself.

The report continues, the suspect claims to know a blonde woman who lived at that address. The resident confirmed that a blonde woman used to live there three months ago and when she lived there she had told him about a strange man in a tree.

Both residents chose to press charges. Mr. Hamner was charged with prowling, and bond was set at $250.

Cathy Womble is a staff writer for the Lake Okeechobee News.