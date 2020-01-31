Man accused of luring children is back in jail Krosofsky now held without bond

OKEECHOBEE — Man accused of luring children is back in jail without bond after allegedly violating terms of pretrial release. Peter Krosofsky, 60, Southeast 25th Drive, was arrested Friday, Jan. 25, at approximately 5 p.m. by Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Deputy Kenneth Hernandez after he was reportedly found within 500 feet of his alleged victim in the case in which he is awaiting trial.

Peter Krosofsky

Krosofsky was arrested twice on Jan. 20, once for allegedly attempting to lure a 9-year-old boy to go with him to play games. The second arrest was after he reportedly stalked a 16-year-old girl just a few hours after the first arrest.

The terms of his pretrial release state that he is to have no contact with the victim, not to go within 500 feet of the victim, not to go within 500 feet of the victim’s residence or place of business and not to be in the area or custody of any minor.

On Jan. 25. Deputy Hernandez was informed that Krosofsky was in the area of the Metro Gas Station on 70 East. When Deputy Hernandez arrived at the Metro station, he found Krosofsky’s gold Toyota Corolla parked on Northeast Ninth Lane. He reportedly found Krosofsky behind the gas station. The distance between where he found Krosofsky and the home of the alleged victim was 200 feet, the report notes.

On Friday, Jan. 24, dispatch received a call of a suspicious person, holding a cat, in the area, but Deputy Hernandez was unable to find anyone when he arrived, the report continued.