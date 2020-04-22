Man accused of interfering with railroad tracks

Brian Guzowski

OKEECHOBEE — After reportedly running across a railroad track to avoid arrest, a local man was charged with felony interfering with a railroad track and other charges.

On Friday, April 17 at approximately 12:45 p.m., Deputy Kenneth Hernandez was dispatched in response to a call in reference to an unwanted guest. When he arrived, he was told by the complainant that a man who had been on her property earlier in the day was seen in the yards of some of her neighbors. She said he ran toward the end of Northwest Sixth Street in Dewberry Gardens.

After a pursuit through an algae filled ditch and over railroad tracks, deputies caught up with Brian Guzowski, 57, who reportedly said he was running away from the complainant and thought she was still following him.

Guzowski was escorted back to the scene of an earlier complaint by Deputy Michael Cauley, and two complainants identified him as the man who had been in their home earlier in the day and the night before. One of them said she had gone to bed around midnight and then heard a noise on her porch. She thought it was her cats, but then she heard the door to her room open and turned on her phone light to see who was there. She said she saw Guzowski standing in her room holding two bottles of water up in the air. She jumped out of bed and yelled, “What are you doing?” He reportedly claimed her daughter told him to come in. A third woman yelled at him to get out, and he ran out. All three women said they did not invite him into their home. The following morning at about 4:15, the women called to say the man was back in their yard.

Guzowski was charged with unarmed burglary to a dwelling during a state of emergency, loitering or prowling, obstructing without violence (because he reportedly ran from deputies after being told to stop) and interfering with railroad tracks (because he reportedly ran across and on railroad tracks in an attempt to avoid law enforcement). His bond was set at $7,250.